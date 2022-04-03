Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $626.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $591.73 and its 200 day moving average is $572.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

