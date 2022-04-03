Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $98.92 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

