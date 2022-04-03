McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

