Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

General Motors stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

