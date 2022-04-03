Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $548.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.