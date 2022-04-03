Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,859 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.