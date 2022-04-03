Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 4,085 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 275.56%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

