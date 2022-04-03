Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of HTH opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

