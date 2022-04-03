StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.