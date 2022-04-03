StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.17.

STAA opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

