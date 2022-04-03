Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Strategic Education stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

