Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

