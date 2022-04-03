StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

