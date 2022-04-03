IMI plc (IMIAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4032 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. IMI has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.97) to GBX 1,845 ($24.17) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.00.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

