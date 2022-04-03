Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCW. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

