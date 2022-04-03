Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 172,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $53,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

