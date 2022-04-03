Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

IBA stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.