CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.96.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.