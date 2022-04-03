AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.71 and traded as high as C$7.90. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 250,349 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGF.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of C$541.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

