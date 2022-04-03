Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.12.

DB stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after buying an additional 16,896,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after buying an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 230,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after purchasing an additional 497,419 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

