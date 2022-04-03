G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

