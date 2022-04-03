CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Trading Down 2.4%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 1,612,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,245,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

