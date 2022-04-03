Grupo Nutresa (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Grupo Nutresa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.98 and last traded at 9.98. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.10.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Nutresa from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.
Further Reading
