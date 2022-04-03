National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $72.33. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 31,961 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in National HealthCare by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
