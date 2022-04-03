National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $72.33. National HealthCare shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 31,961 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in National HealthCare by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

