ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.13. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 10,997 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

