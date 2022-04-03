Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Up 7.4%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 23,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 34,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

