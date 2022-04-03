American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 0.6%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.48. 2,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,734,000.

