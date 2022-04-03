City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.