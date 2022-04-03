Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 386.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 292,615 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

