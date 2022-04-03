Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNI. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 233,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 55.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 108,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

