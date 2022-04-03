StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,594.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,501.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,654.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

