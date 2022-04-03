Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

