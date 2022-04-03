McDonald Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,959 SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 560.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 662,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 562,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 172,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

