Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.71 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

