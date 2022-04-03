Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

