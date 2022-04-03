McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.02 and a 52 week high of $249.46.

