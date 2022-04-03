6,947 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.