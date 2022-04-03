Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $16.65 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

