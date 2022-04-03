McDonald Partners LLC Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McDonald Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $228.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

