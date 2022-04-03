McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 24,618 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 368.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 1.4% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McDonald Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 432,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.