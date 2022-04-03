McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

