Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACET. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Shares of ACET opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.