StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ACNB has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,232 shares of company stock valued at $239,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACNB by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 157.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

