Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

