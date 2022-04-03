ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.14. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $52,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.