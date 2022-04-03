Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

AGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

