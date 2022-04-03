NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NG opened at $7.97 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.