PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $1.39 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.94.
PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
