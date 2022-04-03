Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

