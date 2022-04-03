Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Equinix by 7.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $763.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $707.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

